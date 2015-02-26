Preview: Flyers at Maple Leafs

If Eastern Conference playoff spots were awarded based on a team’s home record, the Philadelphia Flyers would be in a much more comfortable position than they find themselves. The Flyers look to improve upon one of the worst road marks in the conference Thursday night as they visit the woeful Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia dropped a 4-1 decision in Carolina on Tuesday, slipping to a dismal 9-16-6 away from Wells Fargo Center for the season.

While the Flyers are struggling to compile victories away from Philadelphia, Toronto has had trouble earning wins anywhere. Toronto is coming off a 4-3 overtime triumph against the Winnipeg Jets over the weekend, but is still just 5-22-2 in the last 29 games and continue to strip the roster bare heading toward what will likely be an active trade deadline. The Maple Leafs pulled the trigger again Wednesday, sending forward Daniel Winnik to Pittsburgh.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN-PH (Philadelphia), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-24-11): It’s one thing for a coach to notice when a player is performing well - it’s another thing all together when the team’s chairman speaks up. That’s exactly what Ed Snider did last week, praising wing Ryan White for contributing to Philadelphia’s recent hot stretch in which it has earned points in 12 of its last 14 games (8-2-4). “I think this White has added a lot to our team,” Snider told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “A real hustler. We’re just playing a tough brand of hockey. It’s hard to play against us.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (24-31-5): Nobody’s saying the same things about Toronto, but that hasn’t prevented forward Joffrey Lupul from repeating his desire to remain in Maple Leafs colors beyond the trade deadline. “I want to stay here,” Lupul told reporters earlier in the week. “I like playing here, I love Toronto. But if I‘m not in the plans here, if they are truly wanting to make as many changes as I keep hearing about, I‘m comfortable that way too.” The Maple Leafs acquired forward Zach Sill, a second-round pick in 2016 and a fourth-rounder this year for Winnik.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia has won three straight meetings, including a 1-0 triumph in the previous encounter Jan. 31.

2. Lupul has four goals and eight assists in 12 career games against his former team.

3. Flyers G Rob Zepp, who grew up 30 miles north of Toronto, is expected to get the start Thursday.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 1