Giroux, Voracek highlight Flyers win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO - There was no panic in the Philadelphia Flyers.

They fell behind by two goals before Saturday’s game was six minutes old but coach Craig Berube saw some good signs.

“I thought the energy was still good, so there was no reason to call a time out, I liked the way we were going, liked our jump,” Berube said.

He was rewarded with a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs as center Claude Giroux scored two goals with two assists and right winger Jakub Voracek adding four assists.

After tying the game 2-2 in the first, the Flyers fell behind 3-2 before tying it again and then taking command of the game.

“I think we skated very well tonight,” Voracek said. “We didn’t panic, we stuck with our game plan. I think we played well defensively as well.”

The Maple Leafs have lost two in a row after going on a six-game winning streak.

“I thought we had a decent start to the hockey game, obviously when you score two goals, we did something right to start the game,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “But we seemed to get sloppy with the management of the puck and allowed them to come back into the game. We didn’t do a very good job from the 10-minute point in the first period.”

Defenseman Niklas Grossmann, left wingers Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl and centers R.J. Umberger and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers (12-14-6).

Left wingers Joffrey Lupul and James van Riemsdyk, right winger David Clarkson and center Peter Holland scored for the Maple Leafs (19-11-3).

The Flyers scored the only two goals of the second period to take a 5-3 lead. Laughton scored his second goal of the season at 5:47 of the third and Raffl added his ninth nearly four minutes later.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier was replaced by James Reimer after the Flyers’ seventh goal on the 41st shot that he faced. Reimer faced one shot. Ray Emery stopped 21 shots for Philadelphia.

Holland scored his eighth goal of the season at 13:49.

“What we need to realize is in that streak that we were winning, we were working for the full 60 minutes,” Holland said. “It wasn’t just happening by fluke. We’re not far removed from playing some really good hockey. We dropped two games in a row. That’s going to happen over the course of the season, but we seem to do it in fashion, we gave up seven goals.”

Grossmann picked up his third goal of the season when his slap shot from the left point bounced off the end boards and then off Bernier’s leg into the net at 3:52 of the second period to give the Flyers a 4-3 lead.

Giroux scored his second goal of the game and 10th of the season, on a sharp angle from the left side of the goal at 16:03 to give Philadelphia a two-goal lead.

The teams were tied 3-3 after a wild first period that included three goals by both teams in a 26-second flurry that was a Maple Leafs record for three quickest goals by both teams.

The Maple Leafs scored twice in 49 seconds early in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Lupul went high on Emery for his eighth goal of the season after defenseman Morgan Rielly skated to the right faceoff circle before backhanding a pass to him. Van Riemsdyk scored his 14th goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot by defenseman Cody Franson on a power play.

The Flyers responded quickly. Umberger scored his third goal of the season on a wrist shot from close in at 8:14. Couturier notched his eighth of the season with a slap shot at 11:18 to tie the game.

Only 15 seconds later, Clarkson restored the Leafs’ lead with his ninth goal of the season. Giroux tied it on a tip-in 11 seconds later.

“The thing about Jake (Voracek) is that defensively he’s playing very well,” Giroux said. “And that’s why I‘m able to get scoring chances because we’re able to get the puck out.”

NOTES: Flyers G Steve Mason (back) was helped off the ice Friday during practice and did not play. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. G Rob Zepp, 33, was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on an emergency basis and he could make his NHL debut on Sunday at Winnipeg. ... Philadelphia C Zac Rinaldo left the game in the first period with an upper body injury and did not return. ... The game in Toronto started an eight-game trip for the Flyers. ... C Leo Komarov (concussion) skated alone before the Maple Leafs morning skate for the second straight day and missed his 10th consecutive game. ... Toronto assigned RW Carter Ashton to the AHL Marlies for conditioning after he completed a 20-game suspension for a drug policy violation. ... Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner was a healthy scratch because of erratic play recently. ... The Maple Leafs open a seven-game trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.