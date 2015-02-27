Maple Leafs press on, top Flyers 3-2

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of playoff contention and the only thing left for them is to undertake a rebuilding process.

With center Daniel Winnik and right winger David Clarkson traded during the past two days, Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier said it is important for the players to keep their focus.

He did just that on Thursday night, stopping 47 of 49 shots as the Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

“You can’t really control it,” Bernier said. “I think in the room it’s been tough lately with all the rumors going around. ... You’ve just got to focus on your game and do your job.”

Center Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (25-31-5), who won their second game in a row. The Flyers (26-25-11) have lost their past two.

Right winger Phil Kessel and defenseman Dion Phaneuf also scored for Toronto, but the star performer was Bernier.

Center Claude Giroux and center Brayden Schenn scored for Philadelphia in the third period after the Maple Leafs opened a 3-0 lead.

“Obviously, I was seeing the puck well,” Bernier said. “But I had a few bounces and they hit the post in the second there. That’s part of the game. I got a few lucky bounces and they hit me a few times where I didn’t see it, but I thought, overall, my game was pretty solid.”

Maple Leafs interim coach Peter Horachek said, “Your goalie’s got to be your best player and sometimes that just has to happen.”

The Flyers were not so fortunate with their goaltending. Rob Zepp started in goal but was replaced early in the second period after the Maple Leafs’ second goal on their eighth shot of the game. Steve Mason replaced him and stopped eight of nine shots.

“I just wanted to change the momentum a little bit,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “Down 2-0, put Mason in there and get some life into the hockey team. That’s all. ... I would’ve preferred Zepp to have finished the game, but that’s my gut (feeling) and I went with it.”

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds said, “We came back within a goal, but we couldn’t get that last one. Bernie’s a solid goalie. I think going back to L.A. (with the Kings) when I played with him, he’s always been a good goalie and he played well tonight.”

The Maple Leafs opened the third period with a power-play goal at 1:22, a shot from the point by Phaneuf, who was returning from a hand injury, for his third goal of the season on a pass from Kessel.

The goal made it 3-0 and came with Simmonds serving an unsportsmanlike penalty assessed at the end of the second period.

The Flyers answered with a power play goal at 11:10 of the third period. Giroux snapped home his 18th goal of the season from the left faceoff circle to cut the lead to 3-1. It came three seconds after a holding the stick penalty to Leafs left winger Joffrey Lupul expired but still left Toronto one man short.

Maple Leafs center Peter Holland had received the extra roughing minor at 10:39 after a skirmish at the Philadelphia goal. Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek received one roughing penalty and Holland two minors.

The Flyers cut the lead to 3-2 on another power-play goal with Schenn scoring his 12th of the season at 14:27 while Toronto center Olli Jokinen was serving a tripping penalty.

The Maple Leafs took the lead at 17:35 of the first period on the 23rd goal of the season by Kessel on a rising wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. A flip pass by Bozak from the Toronto end made it to Kessel, who had only one defender to deal with. The goal came 23 seconds after Bozak finished serving a penalty for holding the stick.

A long pass from left winger James van Riemsdyk set up Bozak for his 17th goal of the season at 5:33 of the second period to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Bozak was put in the clear and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot. Mason replaced Zepp in the Flyers’ net after the goal.

“We played a good hockey game and lost, that’s what I take out of it,” Berube said. “Didn’t get enough goals, but we played hard. Did a lot of good things.”

NOTES: Before the game, the Maple Leafs traded RW David Clarkson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for RW Nathan Horton, who has not played this season because of a back injury. ... The Leafs acquired D T.J. Brennan from the Chicago Blackhawks for RW Spencer Abbott, with Brennan going to the AHL Marlies. ... D Dion Phaneuf (right hand) returned to the Leafs’ lineup after missing 12 games. ... G Steve Mason (knee) started the game as a backup after missing eight games as the Flyers returned G Anthony Stolarz to Lehigh Valley of the AHL. Mason entered the game in the second period. ... G Ray Emery (lower body) and D Kimmo Timonen (blood clots) remained out of the Philadelphia lineup. Timonen is expected make his season debut Saturday when the Flyers are home to the New York Rangers. ... The Maple Leafs begin a four-game trip Saturday when they play the Montreal Canadiens.