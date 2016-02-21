Gostisbehere lifts Flyers past Maple Leafs in OT

TORONTO - Shayne Gostisbehere left it as late as possible.

But the rookie Philadelphia Flyers defenseman not only extended his consecutive-game point streak to 15 but gave his team a 5-4 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday with his 12th goal of the season.

Right winger Jakub Voracek steamed down the right wing, after center Nick Cousins made a nice chip play with the puck, and passed in front to Gostisbehere who got the winner 29 seconds into overtime.

”(Gostisbehere) seems to have a way of getting in the right place at the right time,“ Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. ”It was a great play by Voracek to get up the right side, protect that puck and then get the pass across.

“Shayne was in attack mode, up ice and looking to make a difference, He’s done it several times for us in overtime and he was the guy again tonight.”

Gostisbehere is the first rookie to score four overtime winners and his point streak is the longest by a defenseman in 20 years.

Gostisbehere also holds the club record for points in consecutive games by a rookie.

“What can you say, Jake’s one of the best passers in the league for a reason,” Gostisbehere said. “I just trusted him and went to the back post and he did the rest.”

The Maple Leafs (20-27-19) trailed 3-1 in the second period and battled back to take a 4-3 lead in the third only to have the Flyers (26-21-11) tie it.

Center Sam Gagner, Voracek, center Brayden Schenn and right winger Matt Read also scored for the Flyers. Right winger Wayne Simmonds added two assists.

Centers Shawn Matthias, Nick Spaling, Peter Holland and Byron Froese scored for Toronto. Center Nazem Kadri added two assists.

Toronto goaltender Jonathan Bernier started his second straight game but gave way to James Reimer just short of a minute into the second period after allowing his third goal in 13 shots. Reimer stopped 13 shots.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason allowed three goals on 15 shots but developed what Hakstol said were cramps. After the Maple Leafs tied the game in the third period, he was replaced by Michal Neuvirth who made eight saves.

The Leafs started well when Matthias scored his sixth goal of the season at 1:29 of the first period. The Flyers got goals from Gagner and Voracek to take a 2-1 lead from the first period and Schenn gave them a 3-1 lead in the second and led 3-2 going into the third.

”I thought we started great,“ Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. ”That first seven minutes was great, then I thought it was the worst 13 minutes (to finish the first period) that I’ve seen in a long time.

”I didn’t like that, but Reimer came in and made some big saves and that gave us energy. The positive thing is we were down 3-1 and found a way to come back. The fans were nice to us after the first, I wouldn’t have been as nice myself.

The Maple Leafs tied the game at 3 on the ninth goal of the season by Holland at 3:16 of the third. Kadri did most of the work with some deft stickhandling to set up Holland with a pass to the front of the goal.

“I got the puck early and was able to create speed with it,” Kadri said. “I made some moves in the neutral zone and I wanted to shoot it there, but I was able to walk around him (Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas) and it worked out nicely after that.”

After the goal, Mason was replaced by Neuvirth. Hakstol said he did not know much more about Mason’s status other than he “cramped up.”

The Flyers put the puck in the net at 4:13 but it was disallowed because of incidental contact with the goaltender, the second such call to go against Philadelphia in the game.

Froese put the Leafs into a 4-3 lead 19 seconds later with his second goal of the season. The Flyers answered at 5:04 with the 10th goal of the season by Read.

It was a big win for the Flyers, who are chasing a playoff spot and were coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens in Montreal on Friday.

“I‘m just doing whatever I can do to contribute to the team,” Gostisbehere said. “The huge thing is we got two points on a back-to-back. It’s just huge for us right now. ... It’s living the dream, what can you say? It’s just cool to have my teammates doing it with me and see how happy they get. It’s awesome.”

NOTES: Toronto C Leo Komarov started a three-game league suspension Saturday for his elbow to the head of New York Rangers D Ryan McDonagh in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 loss on Thursday. Komarov received a match penalty for the hit that knocked McDonagh out of the game. ... Philadelphia C Claude Giroux (upper body) missed a game for the first time this season Saturday after being injured on a hit by Canadiens D P.K. Subban late in the Flyers’ 3-2 shootout loss at Montreal on Friday. Giroux, who had been one of five Flyers to have played every game this season, is listed as day-to-day. ... The Flyers complete a five-game trip when they play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... The Maple Leafs play the third game of four straight at home when they meet the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.