Preview: Flyers at Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers begin their six-game road trip in search of their first win in Edmonton in more than a decade when they take on the Oilers on Saturday. Philadelphia has visited Edmonton only four times since posting a victory on March 19, 2001, but has lost three contests while tying the other. The Flyers have not fared well anywhere away from home lately, going 0-3-2 in their last five road games.

Edmonton halted its six-game losing streak with a win over Winnipeg in its final game before the holiday break and made it two in a row with a 2-0 triumph at Calgary on Friday. Ryan Smyth scored both goals while Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves en route to his eighth career shutout and second this season. The Oilers are seeking their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 16-21.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CBC (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (17-16-4): While it has been fantastic at home of late, Philadelphia is a disappointing 6-9-4 on the road. Coach Craig Berube believes he knows why the club has struggled away from home. “We tend to not fall asleep, but not push the issue enough at certain times,” he said. “And we end up letting our guard down a bit.” Captain Claude Giroux enters Saturday with a seven-game point streak during which he has collected five goals and eight assists.

ABOUT THE OILERS (13-24-3): Smyth halted his 13-game goalless drought Friday with his second two-goal performance of the season. The veteran had tallied just once since scoring a pair at Toronto on Oct. 12. “Smytty battled through the game,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “He had a couple really good chances down low.” Edmonton could be without defenseman Corey Potter, who left Friday’s contest in the second period with a groin injury.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia posted a 4-2 home victory over Edmonton on Nov. 9, just its second win in 10 overall meetings between the clubs (2-7-1).

2. Edmonton G Ilya Bryzgalov will face his former team for the first time since Philadelphia bought out his contract prior to the season.

3. The Flyers’ road skid is their longest since dropping their final seven road contests in 2006-07.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Oilers 2