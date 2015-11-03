Preview: Flyers at Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers look to break out of their offensive funk and halt their four-game slide when they continue their five-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Philadelphia fell to 0-3-1 in its last four overall contests and 0-2-0 on its trek by dropping a 4-1 decision at Vancouver on Monday.

The Flyers have been limited to one goal in each of their last three games and two or fewer in eight of their 11 contests this season. Edmonton, which has split the first two contests of its four-game homestand, has scored four goals three times during its last five games but is just 1-4-0 in that stretch. One of those contests took place Saturday, when the Oilers were edged 5-4 by Calgary on a tally by Michael Frolik with nine seconds remaining in the third period. Philadelphia went 1-0-1 versus Edmonton last season, scoring four goals in each contest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-5-2): Evgeny Medvedev was a healthy scratch Monday after appearing in each of Philadelphia’s first 10 games. The 33-year-old defenseman, who has notched one assist, still is going through an adjustment period in his first season in the NHL after coming over from Russia. “It’s a different game and I think he’s doing a really good job of adjusting,” coach Dave Hakstol told reporters before the game. “Without the puck, there’s a lot of things that happen quick and things that he’s working at and improving at.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-8-0): Taylor Hall was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after recording three multi-point performances. The 23-year-old registered two points against both Minnesota and Montreal before notching three versus Calgary. Connor McDavid, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, received Rookie of the Month honors after collecting five goals and seven assists in 12 games.

OVERTIME

1. McDavid was kept off the scoresheet against Calgary on Saturday, ending his seven-game point streak.

2. Philadelphia is 0-for-13 on the power play over its last five games.

3. Hall and McDavid share the team lead with five goals apiece.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Oilers 2