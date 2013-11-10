Flyers 4, Oilers 2: Captain Claude Giroux scored for the first time this season and ended a 21-game goalless drought while Steve Mason turned aside 24 shots as host Philadelphia matched its goal total from its previous five contests.

Vincent Lecavalier netted his team-leading sixth goal, Scott Hartnell scored for the second time in three contests and enforcer Jay Rosehill added his fourth career tally. Veteran defenseman Mark Streit notched a pair of assists for the Flyers, who defeated Edmonton for just the second time in 10 meetings (2-7-1).

David Perron scored a power-play goal in his return from a four-game absence with a neck injury. Taylor Hall also tallied and Devan Dubnyk finished with 30 saves for the Oilers, who have mustered just 14 goals in losing seven of their last eight contests (1-6-1).

Giroux’s struggles have made him a target of plenty of criticism in Philadelphia - and his turnover led to the Oilers trimming their deficit to 2-1 with 1:35 remaining in the second period. Ales Hemsky skated around the net and set up Perron, whose one-timer fluttered off the post and past Mason.

Giroux avenged his miscue and regained the two-goal advantage after beating Dubnyk to the short side from the left circle at 11:26 of the third period. Hall answered under two minutes later by cleaning up a rebound, but Lecavalier responded by lifting the puck with 3:27 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oilers D Anton Belov was whistled for a 10-minute match penalty following his shoulder-to-shoulder hit on Giroux 7:59 into the third period. Giroux returned for his next shift. ... Rosehill’s tally was Philadelphia’s first at home since its 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Oct. 29. ... Edmonton LW Jesse Joensuu (back) played for the first time since Oct. 14 and logged 8:02 of ice time.