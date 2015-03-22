Nugent-Hopkins’ OT goal lifts Oilers past Flyers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- It seemed obvious from the start Saturday night that the Edmonton Oilers-Philadelphia Flyers game would be an old-fashioned last goal wins.

And that’s how it ended as center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game 2:46 into overtime to give Edmonton a 5-4 victory at Rexall Place.

“It was definitely nice to get an overtime winner. We haven’t been too successful in extra time this season, so any time you get a chance to bury it you have to capitalize,” said Nugent-Hopkins, who wrapped a rebound around Flyers goalie Ray Emery.

“I just wanted to get there in case the rebound did come out, and it did.”

The Flyers (29-30-15) are pretty much dead in the Eastern Conference playoff race and have one win in their last nine games. They were coming off back-to-back 4-1 losses in Vancouver and Calgary.

“They are a fast team that is good on the rush and have a lot of guys who can make plays,” said Philadelphia center Claude Giroux, who scored twice. “But it’s frustrating and disappointing not being able to find a way to win this game. We did a lot of good things. We just have to be better.”

The game-winner capped a wild shootout as the Oilers and Flyers combined for six goals on 22 shots in the first period.

Nugent-Hopkins started it with his 21st goal of the season at the 51-second mark, but the Flyers answered with three straight -- two from Giroux at 4:25 and 12:00 and another from center Ryan White at 14:17.

The Oilers (20-39-13) fought back. Left wingers Ted Purcell and Matt Hendricks scored at 16:15 and 19:29 to make it 3-3 at the first intermission.

Emery and Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens each gave up three goals on 11 shots in the opening period.

Right winger Jordan Eberle scored 1:11 into the second to give Edmonton a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes.

The line of Nugent-Hopkins, Eberle and Benoit Pouliot combined for six points.

“It’s feeling good for us right out there. We’re playing with more confidence now,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We feed off each other pretty well and we look forward to keeping it going.”

Eberle has 14 points in his last seven games.

”I think a lot of it has to do with the power play; the power play has been really hot,“ he said. ”Every time we get out there, we feel like we’re going to score, we feel confident and it feeds into your five-on-five game.

“It makes you a little mad when it comes this late in -- I don’t want to say meaningless games -- but games where we can’t get into the playoffs.”

Another quick goal opened the third period -- Flyers left winger Michael Raffl at 46 seconds -- to even the score at 4. But that’s as close as Philly came. The Flyers have just nine wins in 39 road games this season.

“If we had an answer, we could correct it,” Emery said. “We have a good record at home but haven’t been getting it done on the road.”

On the bright side for Philadelphia, with three assists, winger Jakub Voracek pulled within a point of Sidney Crosby for the NHL scoring lead. Voracek has 21 goals and 52 assists for 73 points.

Oilers left winger Taylor Hall, in his first game since Feb. 1, overcame a slow start to assist on the game-winner.

“I felt pretty brutal at the start and improved as the game went on,” he said. “My conditioning is fine, it’s just when you get into a game it’s hard to take deep breaths, and when your mind is racing, it’s hard to recover. By the end, I felt pretty good. I got better as the game wore on.”

NOTES: Oilers LW Taylor Hall was back in the lineup after missing 23 of the last 24 games with a cracked bone in his lower leg. Despite missing 29 games this season, Hall is still Edmonton’s third-leading scorer. ... Oilers D Andrew Ference played in his 900th NHL game. ... Oilers LW Matt Fraser, who had been out five days with a concussion, skated with the team for the first time. ... RW Matt Read was back in the Flyers’ lineup after missing two games for the birth of his son. ... G Steve Mason was scheduled to start for the Flyers but fell ill during the pregame skate. Ray Emery was a last-second replacement. ... The Flyers had been held to two or fewer goals in 10 of their previous 12 road games.?