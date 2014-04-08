Preview: Flyers at Panthers

After finding their offense against one cellar-dwelling club, the Philadelphia Flyers look to keep the momentum going when they open a three-game road trip against the sputtering Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Brayden Schenn scored twice as host Philadelphia breezed to a 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Sunday to halt its season high-tying four-game skid (0-2-2). The Flyers maintained their two-point lead over Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division and climbed within two of the second-place New York Rangers with a game in hand.

Florida played the role of spoiler on Sunday and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 triumph over Dallas. Sean Bergenheim scored the go-ahead goal versus the Stars and tallied twice in the Panthers’ 3-1 win over Philadelphia on Nov. 25. For his part, Schenn netted both of his team’s goals in the Flyers’ 2-1 victory over Florida on Oct. 8.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (40-29-9): Zac Rinaldo lowered the boom on Chad Ruhwedel on Sunday, resulting in a concussion for the Sabres defenseman and a four-game suspension for the pesky Flyer. “I shouldn’t have done it,” Ronaldo said after the game. “There was no need for it. We were up 4-0, there was no need for that, but it is what it is, it’s part of the game.” Per the suspension, Rinaldo won’t be able to play until the postseason - should Philadelphia qualify.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (28-43-8): Brandon Pirri scored and set up a goal to extend his point streak to four games on Sunday as Florida recorded its first regulation win since March 18. Pirri has collected three goals and two assists during his run and has 12 points in his last 15 contests. Scottie Upshall, who scored on Sunday, has notched just one assist in seven career meetings with his former team.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia G Steve Mason suffered his lone career loss versus Florida in the November contest. Mason owns a 5-1-0 mark with a 1.48 goals-against average in six career meetings.

2. Schenn became the sixth different Flyer to reach the 20-goal plateau. By comparison, RW Brad Boyes is the lone Panther to hit that mark.

3. The Flyers have scored a power-play goal in each of their last two games after going 2-for-20 in their previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Panthers 2