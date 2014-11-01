Preview: Flyers at Panthers

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information on Pirri in ABOUT THE PANTHERS)

The Florida Panthers are the lowest-scoring team in the league, but they have a chance to extend their point streak to six games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The recent success has come despite the fact that the Panthers have been limited to two goals or fewer in seven of their eight games. “We’re not scoring many goals, but that’s OK,” goaltender Roberto Luongo said. “If we play well in our systems, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win every night. The goals will come eventually.”

The Flyers had an impressive three-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday in the first leg of their two-game trip in the Sunshine State. Ray Emery started four consecutive games in net, but Steve Mason will get the nod Saturday as he seeks his first victory of the season following an 0-3-1 start. Also set to return for Philadelphia is center Vincent Lecavalier, who was sidelined for the past seven games with a foot injury after collecting three points in the season’s first three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-4-2): With veteran defensemen Braydon Coburn and Andrew MacDonald sidelined by injuries, Philadelphia made a move to fortify its blue-line corps by signing veteran Carlo Colaiacovo to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old Colaiacovo, who is expected to make his debut with the Flyers on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, appeared in 25 games last season with the St. Louis Blues. “I wouldn’t be here today if I wasn’t mentally strong or tough,” Colaiacovo said. “My body feels great. I feel young. That’s the only thing I focus on. The past is the past and all we can do is focus on the future.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-2-3): Despite the overall offensive ineptitude, Florida has received a big lift from former Chicago center Brandon Pirri, who will miss Saturday’s contest due to a concussion. A trade-deadline acquisition from the Blackhawks last season, Pirri was a healthy scratch for the first three games of this campaign but has scored in three consecutive contests to spark the Panthers’ 3-0-2 run. “He’s played great,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said after Thursday’s victory. “He’s getting an opportunity to play. He wants to stay in the lineup and (scored) again tonight, so he’s a big player for us.”

OVERTIME

1. Mason has dominated Florida throughout his career with a 6-1-0 record and 1.55 goals-against average.

2. Luongo is 5-7-2 with a 3.21 GAA versus Philadelphia.

3. Lecavalier has 24 goals and 71 points in 81 games against Florida.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Panthers 2