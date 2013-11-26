FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panthers 3, Flyers 1
November 26, 2013

Panthers 3, Flyers 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout, adjusting time of 5-on-3 power play in Game Notebook)

Panthers 3, Flyers 1: Sean Bergenheim scored twice and Tim Thomas turned aside 38 shots as host Florida ended Philadelphia’s seven-game points streak.

Defenseman Eric Gudbranson added his first goal of the season for the Panthers, who were successful in their return home following a 2-2-1 Western road trip. Thomas was solid when tested to improve to 14-4-2 all-time versus the Flyers.

Wayne Simmonds netted a power-play goal for Philadelphia, which had gone 6-0-1 during the streak. Steve Mason made 28 saves in defeat.

After a goalless first period short on quality scoring chances, Bergenheim drew first blood 3:35 into the second when he knocked home a backhand wraparound attempt on his third scoring chance following extended pressure in the Philadelphia zone. Bergenheim doubled the lead on a power play with 6:01 remaining in the period, redirecting Marcel Goc’s wrist shot from the right edge of the crease.

Simmonds put Philadelphia on the board 7:06 into the third, banging a loose puck past a sprawling Thomas after Scott Hartnell’s initial shot was stopped. The Flyers pressed for the equalizer, but ran out of time as Gudbranson added insurance with a shot from just inside the blue line that bounded over Mason and in.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flyers had a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second period, but squandered a two-man advantage of 1:23. ... Florida, which came into the night ranked last in the NHL in power-play conversion rate at 9.3 percent, went 1-for-2 against Philadelphia. ... Gudbranson’s goal was his third in 129 career NHL games.

