Flyers 5, Panthers 2: Captain Claude Giroux scored twice to highlight a four-goal second period and Steve Mason finished with 38 saves as visiting Philadelphia clinched a postseason berth.

Vincent Lecavalier collected his 20th goal and added an assist and Sean Couturier and Tye McGinn also tallied for the Flyers, who have won two in a row following a 1-4-2 stretch. Philadelphia remained two points behind second-place New York in the Metropolitan Division after the Rangers breezed to a 4-1 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday.

After the Flyers failed to score on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period, Lecavalier gave his team a 1-0 advantage 2:02 into the second. Adam Hall pressured Florida defenseman Colby Robak and forced a turnover below the goal line and Lecavalier got just enough on his shot to send the puck between the pads of Dan Ellis (22 saves) and into the net.

Giroux scored from the outer edge of the right circle to double the advantage and snap a five-game goalless drought at 6:29 of the second. The captain didn’t wait long to find the net again, beating Ellis from the slot just 2 1/2 minutes later for his team-leading 27th goal.

Couturier capped Philadelphia’s first four-goal period since Feb. 3 versus San Jose. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson and Jonathan Huberdeau tallied nearly 4 1/2 minutes apart early in the third, but Mason held the fort to improve to 6-1-0 in his career versus the Panthers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flyers boast an NHL-best seven different players with 20-or-more goals this season. ... Philadelphia RW Steve Downie returned from an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury. ... Florida C Brandon Pirri saw his four-game point streak come to an end. Pirri collected three goals and two assists on the stretch.