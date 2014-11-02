Panthers 2, Flyers 1: Roberto Luongo came within 7.4 seconds of his 68th career shutout as host Florida extended its point streak to six games.

Defenseman Willie Mitchell scored his first goal of the season and rookie blue-liner Aaron Ekblad notched his first career goal for the short-handed Panthers, who improved to 4-0-2 over their last six despite being held to two goals or fewer in eight of nine games. Luongo turned aside 36 shots, including 17 in the third period before surrendering a late tally.

Steve Mason, back in net after sitting out four consecutive games, made 28 saves but remained winless for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight following a three-game winning streak. Vincent Lecavalier scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who failed on six power-play chances to drop to 1-for-19 over the last six games.

A turnover by Flyers defenseman Mark Streit led to the opening goal at 9:07 of the first period, with Mitchell one-timing a pass off the boards from the left point that appeared to deflect off blue-liner Nicklas Grossmann and past Mason. Luongo preserved the slim margin with some big saves in the waning seconds of the middle session and denied Lecavalier twice on a power play midway through the third.

Florida added a much-needed insurance tally during a power play with 4:22 left in the contest as Ekblad lined up a straight-on blast from the point that beat Mason, who fell to 6-2-0 against the Panthers. Lecavalier banged home a rebound, a goal that was upheld upon review.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mitchell’s tally marked the ninth time in 11 games that Philadelphia has surrendered the opening goal. ... Lecavalier returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a foot injury and registered five shots. ... With Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau (flu) sidelined along with teammates Sean Bergenheim (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body) and Brandon Pirri (concussion) - all injured in Thursday’s game, Florida called up C Vincent Trocheck and C Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio of the American Hockey League.