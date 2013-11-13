Preview: Flyers at Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers still may have their deficiencies, but they showed on Tuesday that they’re no pushover. Coming off their most emphatic victory of the season, the Flyers rekindle their biggest rivalry Wednesday as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. Philadelphia dominated from start to finish in a 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators, while the Penguins haven’t played since dropping a 2-1 decision to the host St. Louis Blues back on Saturday.

Headlining the numerous positive signs in Tuesday’s win was the performance of Steve Mason. The embattled netminder stopped all 24 shots he faced for his 20th career shutout, improving his save percentage to .935 in 20 games since joining Philadelphia in a trade with Columbus last season. Whoever tends goal Wednesday likely will be kept busy by a Pittsburgh team that has dropped two straight games but still averages nearly three goals per contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE FLYERS (6-10-1): Struggling right wing Claude Giroux wouldn’t wish ill will on any fellow hockey player, but he actually may stand to benefit from the fractured tibia suffered by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos earlier this week. Giroux is considered on the bubble for inclusion on the Canadian Olympic team, but Stamkos’ injury makes the Flyers’ captain a much stronger candidate for a spot on the roster. The 25-year-old has just one goal in 17 games but notched a pair of assists in the win over the Senators.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (11-6-0): As has been the case for most of the season, Pittsburgh finds itself dealing with an injury to one of its core players. On the same day the Penguins welcomed high-scoring left wing James Neal back from a lengthy absence due to an unspecified injury, Pittsburgh had to do without defenseman Paul Martin. It isn’t clear whether Martin will be able to return against the Flyers, though coach Dan Bylsma left the door open by suggesting “it’s a possibility.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has recorded three straight victories in the head-to-head series, including a 4-1 win in their last encounter Oct. 17.

2. Crosby has collected 29 goals and 44 assists in 44 career games against the Flyers.

3. Lecavalier has scored five goals in five road games so far this season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flyers 2