Preview: Flyers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t willing to point the finger toward their litany of injuries as a reason for their lackluster performance in the opener of a home-and-home set with the Philadelphia Flyers. “It’s something we’ve been dealing with all year, and we’ve found a way,” captain Sidney Crosby said after the Penguins’ 4-0 loss in Philadelphia. “Now isn’t the time to make excuses.” The teams will travel west across the Keystone State when they reconvene in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Read scored twice, captain Claude Giroux notched two assists to continue his torrid pace and Steve Mason wasn’t too taxed in making 25 saves to record his 23rd career shutout on Saturday. A dominating performance to be certain, but Giroux believes the Flyers will receive the Penguins’ best shot on Sunday. “We’ve got to put it behind us right away,” Giroux told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’re going back home, and they’re going to want revenge. We have to be ready.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (34-25-7): While Pittsburgh boasts the league’s top-ranked power play and penalty kill, Philadelphia seized a 2-0 lead on Saturday by scoring on the man advantage as well as with a short-handed tally. Scott Hartnell’s power-play goal was the Flyers’ first in nine opportunities while Read neutralized the Penguins’ man advantage by scoring a short-handed tally. “(Assistant coach Ian Laperriere) did some scouting video and we did the right little things,” Sean Couturier said. “(We were) putting our sticks in the passing lanes and blocking shots. Special teams were huge; even the power play did a good job.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (44-18-4): Top-line forward Chris Kunitz was a late scratch despite participating in pregame warmups on Saturday. Coach Dan Bylsma said it’s a “possibility” to see the Sunday return of Kunitz (lower body), who is tied with Crosby for the team lead with 31 goals. James Neal also sat out with a concussion, prompting Bylsma to alter his team’s top two lines - with Taylor Pyatt joining Crosby and Lee Stempniak.

1. Giroux has collected 10 goals and 13 assists in his last 16 contests.

2. Penguins RW Jayson Megna played in place of Kunitz and logged 11:48 of ice time, one day after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

3. Philadelphia RW Zac Rinaldo returned from an upper-body injury and registered five hits in 8:18 of ice time.

