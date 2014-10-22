Preview: Flyers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to cap a three-game homestand with a winning mark when they face the Keystone State-rival Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The Penguins suffered their lone loss of the young season with a last-second setback to Dallas on Thursday before rebounding with a 3-1 triumph over the New York Islanders two nights later. Pittsburgh’s potent power play continued to pay dividends with two goals versus the Islanders to improve to 8-for-17 in four games this season.

While the Penguins should be well-rested, the Flyers expended plenty of energy with nothing to show for it in a 4-0 setback to Chicago on Tuesday. Philadelphia is wrapping up a three-game road trip in the Steel City, where it has made itself at home. The Flyers have posted a 10-2-1 all-time record - including playoffs - against the Penguins at Consol Energy Center.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA2

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-3-2): Philadelphia essentially came undone after yielding three goals in a span of 2:06 midway through the first period on Tuesday, with coach Craig Berube likening his team to a “deer in headlights.” Captain Claude Giroux went a step further, saying that “the first period, we got embarrassed. We didn’t win one battle.” Giroux, who saw his four-game point streak come to a halt versus the Blackhawks, has 28 (10 goals, 18 assists) in 28 meetings with Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (3-1-0): Patric Hornqvist hasn’t been shy with the puck, sending 28 shots on net in the first four games - including 12 versus the Islanders as he collected two goals and an assist. Acquired for James Neal in the offseason, Hornqvist has meshed well with reigning Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby, whose second assist on Saturday was the 500th of his career. Crosby, who has recorded at least a point in each game this season, has tormented Philadelphia throughout his career with 30 goals and 45 assists in 48 meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury, who will start on Wednesday, was given quite the vote of confidence from GM Jim Rutherford. “As long as I‘m the general manager, Marc-Andre Fleury will be our goalie,” he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

2. Philadelphia D Braydon Coburn has missed five straight games with a lower-body injury.

3. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin recorded a goal and an assist against the Islanders and has 58 points in 43 career games versus the Flyers.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Flyers 1