Preview: Flyers at Penguins

Although the Philadelphia Flyers reside on the outside of the playoff picture, they have been sitting pretty in their rivalry against the Pittsburgh Penguins over the last two seasons. The Flyers vie for their ninth straight victory versus their Keystone State rival on Thursday when they head west to visit the Penguins.

Philadelphia saw its six-game point streak (5-0-1) come to a halt when it permitted a goal with 7.5 seconds remaining in a 3-2 setback to visiting Toronto on Tuesday. The Flyers look to rebound at Consol Energy Center, where they are a blistering 11-1-1 since the building opened - 13-2-1 including playoffs. “This is a big rivalry, and we’ll have to raise our game here,” said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who has collected two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. “We know the situation and how close everyone is in the standings, and you should see two desperate hockey teams.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-16-8): Jakub Voracek, who has scored one goal and set up four others in his last four contests overall, has three tallies and seven assists during a six-game point streak versus Pittsburgh. “It’s going to be a tough game,” Voracek told Philly.com. “We just have to make sure we go there and play them the same we always play them.” Claude Giroux certainly would love that, as the captain has recorded 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in as many career meetings with the Penguins.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (21-17-7): Pittsburgh plays four games in six days in a bid to right the ship after suffering its fifth loss in seven outings (2-2-3) with a 5-2 setback to St. Louis on Monday. Defenseman Kris Letang missed Wednesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury and is listed as day-to-day, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Fellow blue-liner Derrick Pouliot, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, could draw into the lineup should Letang need a breather.

OVERTIME

1. The Metropolitan Division rivals are meeting for the first time in 2015-16, but they will play their final three contests over the last three weeks of the season.

2. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin scored his team-leading 20th goal on Monday and has four assists during his three-game point streak.

3. Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol told reporters that Jordan Weal has a “decent” chance to make his debut Thursday after being acquired from Los Angeles for fellow C Vincent Lecavalier and D Luke Schenn on Jan. 6.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Flyers 1