Preview: Flyers at Penguins

Two of the hottest teams in the league look to continue their surge toward the postseason when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Penguins have won five in a row after recording a 5-0 rout of the New York Islanders on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot while the Flyers were edging Ottawa 3-2 for their third straight triumph.

Pittsburgh has won 11 of its last 12 contests and is 10-1-0 since All-Star Evgeni Malkin went down with an injury but will be without Marc-Andre Fleury indefinitely due to his second concussion of the season. Rookie Matt Murray made 24 saves for his first NHL shutout Saturday and Jeff Zatkoff was the backup for the Penguins, who occupy second place in the Metropolitan and are 10-2-0 in their last 12 games against division rivals. Philadelphia improved to 13-3-2 over its last 18 contests by netting three power-play goals to beat the Senators on Saturday and keep hold of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Steve Mason has been outstanding in net for the Flyers, allowing two or goals or fewer in seven consecutive games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (39-25-13): Wayne Simmonds recorded a pair of goals Saturday to push his season total to a team-high 28 – one away from matching his career high set in 2013-14. Captain Claude Giroux, who leads the team with 65 points, was kept off the scoresheet Saturday but has scored four goals in his last seven contests. Jakub Voracek snapped a three-game point drought with two assists against the Senators while Brayden Schenn has recorded a goal and three assists in the last three contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (45-25-8): Captain Sidney Crosby, who got off to an uncharacteristically slow start this season, leads the team with 81 points and has notched at least one in 17 of his last 18 contests. Defenseman Kris Letang extended his point streak to five games with an assist Saturday and Phil Kessel has recorded five goals in his last five contests to reach 26 on the season. The Penguins got back Brian Dumoulin from an upper-body injury Saturday and fellow defenseman Olli Maatta (lower body) could return soon.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers signed G Ray Emery for the rest of the season to give them a veteran option in net with only rookie Anthony Stolarz behind Mason.

2. Pittsburgh RW Patric Hornqvist reached 20 goals for the third straight season and sixth time in his last seven campaigns with a tally Saturday.

3. The Penguins won both of their previous two meetings with the Flyers, including a 4-1 triumph on March 19, and conclude the season series on April 9 in Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Penguins 3