Preview: Flyers at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to add points despite a growing injury list and look to stay on the heels of first-place Washington when they host the rival Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Penguins trail the Capitals by three points for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division - and the NHL - after losing in a shootout on two consecutive nights, including Friday's 4-3 setback against the New York Islanders.

“It was a challenging back-to-back,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Friday. “We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, and that’s exactly what it was.” Second-leading scorer Evgeni Malkin (shoulder) reportedly is making progress after missing the last four games, but the Penguins likely will be without at least six regulars Sunday due to injuries. Philadelphia has faded down the stretch with six losses in nine games and is eight points out of the second wild-card spot in the East with eight games to go after Saturday’s frustrating 1-0 setback against Columbus. The Flyers outshot the Blue Jackets 36-21 and coach Dave Hakstol told reporters, “There weren’t very many areas where we had holes,” but they were blanked by the red-hot Sergei Bobrovsky, who began his career with the club.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE FLYERS (34-32-8): Rookie Travis Konecny registered a team-high five shots Saturday – his most in two months - but went without a point for the fifth time in six games. Jakub Voracek has scored just one goal in 12 contests but leads the team with 56 points – three better than captain Claude Giroux. Wayne Simmonds needs one point to reach 50 for the fourth straight season and is one goal away from posting 30 for the second campaign in a row while Brayden Schenn has notched six points in his last seven games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-17-11): Captain Sidney Crosby, who avoided a suspension for a slashing incident in the 2-1 shootout loss at Ottawa on Thursday, has scored eight goals in seven games to push his league-leading total to 42. Phil Kessel assisted on a pair of tallies Friday and leads the team with 43 while ranking third with 65 points – his highest total since registering 80 in 2013-14 with Toronto. Matt Murray (28 wins) is expected back in net after resting Friday and is 3-1-1 with a .934 save percentage in his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Conor Sheary has recorded 15 points in his last 11 contests to reach 50 after registering only 10 in 44 games as a rookie last season.

2. One of the reasons Philadelphia has struggled this month is its power play, which has produced only three goals on 43 opportunities.

3. The Penguins won their first two meetings with the Flyers this season before being blanked 4-0 on March 15.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flyers 2