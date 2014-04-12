Flyers continue domination in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The second-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins and third-seeded Philadelphia Flyers are on course to meet in the Eastern Conference semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and that has to be considered good news for the Flyers.

Defenseman Mark Streit scored with 2:50 remaining in overtime as the Flyers won again at Consol Energy Center, beating the Penguins 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Streit skated in on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the left wing and converted a pass from defenseman Andrew MacDonald for his 10th goal of the season as the Flyers improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 games at Pittsburgh.

“The team showed character and came back with a big win,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We want to win hockey games. When the playoffs roll around, the intensity is magnified by 100 and our team has to raise that level of intensity like they did today late in the game.”

The Penguins (51-24-6) will face either the Columbus Blue Jackets or Detroit Red Wings in the first round, while the Flyers will take on the New York Rangers.

If the Penguins and Flyers get by the first round, they will meet again. Philadelphia won the season series 4-1 and is the only team to beat Pittsburgh more than twice this season.

Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek had two goals, giving him 23 this season, and an assist. Center Claude Giroux scored his 28th goal and had two assists, left winger Scott Hartnell assisted on two goals and Streit also had an assist.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason made 21 saves through the first two periods before being removed before the third period with an upper-body injury. Mason was shaken up with 3:33 left in the second when he was knocked down on a play in which Penguins center Jayson Megna was called for goaltender interference.

Berube had no update on Mason’s condition.

Backup goaltender Ray Emery stopped 12 of 14 shots.

Penguins right winger James Neal had his 27th goal and two assists while left winger Jussi Jokinen added his 20th and defenseman Kris Letang scored his 11th.

Both teams scored in the waning moments of regulation.

Giroux put the Flyers ahead 3-2 with 1:15 remaining.

“It’s a typical Penguin game,” Giroux said. “In the second period, they played a good game and we were waiting to see what they’re doing and we kind of snapped out of it and started playing a little bit better at the end.”

Letang answered with a tying score with 36.8 seconds left to make it 3-3. It was his first goal in his second game back since suffering a stroke Jan. 27.

“It’s almost immediate how talented he is and how well he can skate,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said. “Being able to skate and match up against other good skill players with speed, it’s unique and it’s a spectacle.”

Voracek’s first goal came with a man advantage -- the Flyers have scored a power-play goal in 21 of their last 22 games against the Penguins, including 14 straight on the road, and were 6-for-15 against them this season.

Conversely, the Penguins were 0-for-4 on the power play Saturday and went 1-for-21 with the man advantage against the Flyers in five games.

“Chances are there,” Penguins center Sidney Crosby said. “It’s not like they weren’t there. We hit the post. (Letang) broke his stick on a shot. It’s one of those nights where you feel like you’re doing good things and they’re not necessarily going in for you as much as you like.”

NOTES: Penguins LW Chris Kunitz, LW Taylor Pyatt and D Brooks Orpik were scratched with undisclosed injuries and coach Dan Bylsma said both are day-to-day. ... Flyers D Nicklas Grossmann and D Kimmo Timonen were both healthy scratches as coach Craig Berube decided to rest them in advance of the playoffs. ... Flyers D Hal Gill dressed for just the fifth time this season after being a healthy scratch for 44 consecutive games. ... D Olli Maatta was selected as the Penguins’ Rookie of the Year by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn blocked four shots. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo was credited with five hits. ... Both teams finish the regular season at home Sunday, with the Flyers playing the Carolina Hurricanes in the afternoon and the Penguins facing the Ottawa Senators at night.