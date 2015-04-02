Flyers keep giving Penguins trouble

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Flyers are not in a jovial mood after their recent elimination from the playoffs, but the joke was on Pittsburgh on April Fool’s Day as the Flyers defeated the Penguins 4-1 for their seventh straight victory in the series.

Center Brayden Schenn led the Flyers with two goals and goaltender Steve Mason posted just his second road win of the season, turning aside 24 Pittsburgh shots.

The win improved the Flyers’ regular-season record at Consol Energy Center to 11-2-0 since the building opened. The seven-game winning streak is the Flyers’ longest such streak against Pittsburgh since 1985.

“We get excited and we play well against the Penguins,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “It’s one of those teams that bring out the best in us and we feel pretty comfortable in this building, that’s for sure.”

The Penguins were whistled for six penalties in the game, but in actuality they played the entire game short-handed. The plan going in was to play with five defensemen and an extra forward, but that plan was scratched -- literally -- when center Evgeni Malkin did not come out for warmups and was scratched with an undisclosed injury. His scratch meant the Penguins had to play a man short.

“(The trainers) found a slight injury they want to be cautious about and to play it day by day from here,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said of Malkin’s status.

The Penguins opened the scoring just 3:29 into the game when center Sidney Crosby picked up a blind backhand pass from right winger Patric Hornqvist and shoveled it past Mason for his 26th goal of the season and the 300th of his career. The goal cushioned Crosby’s lead atop the NHL’s scoring lead, giving him 80 points.

The Flyers answered at 17:14 of the first when right winger Vincent Lecavalier picked up a juicy rebound from center Pierre-Edward Bellemare’s shot and pushed it past Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

“It felt good inside,” Lecavalier said. “I was happy to get that. It was a great play by (Bellemare) to get it on net. It was fun to get one.”

Philadelphia jumped ahead 2-1 at 12:43 of the second when Schenn secured a bouncing puck in the slot and snapped it past the glove and off Fleury.

Schenn scored again, this time on the power play, just 49 seconds into the third period on a beautiful redirect of a slap pass from right winger Jakub Voracek.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance, to be honest with you,” Crosby said. “I mean, I don’t think they did anything different than what we expected, but we were bad from start to finish.”

The Flyers closed the scoring when defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo notched his first goal of the season, wristing a shot home from the slot at 5:34 of the third.

As Colaiacovo was shooting the puck, he took a high stick to the face but still managed to get enough on the shot to give the Flyers a 4-1 lead. No high-sticking penalty was assessed on the play.

“I didn’t even see the puck go in, but I‘m glad it did,” Colaiacovo said. “If this is what it takes to score goals, I mean I’ll take it, you know, whatever it takes.”

NOTES: Penguins C Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL in points, is trying to become the first player since Jaromir Jagr (1998-2001) to repeat as scoring champion in consecutive seasons. ... On Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council honored Penguins Hall of Fame announcer Mike Lange for his 40 years as the “Voice of the Penguins” by declaring March 31, 2015, as Mike Lange Day in the city. ... Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds, who is out for the season, will finish one goal shy of matching his career high of 29, which he set last season. ... Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin did not take warm-ups and was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Before playing in back-to-back games on March 28 and 29, Malkin missed six consecutive games with a lower-body injury. Other scratches for the Penguins were D Kris Letang (concussion) and D Christian Ehrhoff (upper body). ... Scratches for the Flyers were D Luke Schenn (lower body), D Andrew MacDonald (upper body), C R.J. Umberger (hip surgery) and Simmonds (lower body).