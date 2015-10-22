FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 22, 2015

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Brayden Schenn was out of the lineup with a shoulder injury, but his brother, D Luke Schenn, was back after three games as a healthy scratch.

C Sean Couturier left Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins with an apparent injury. Couturier was flattened by former teammate Zac Rinaldo. Rinaldo was called for a five-minute charging major and a game misconduct. As Rinaldo reached Couturier, his shoulder hit him up high and seemed to connect with his head, which snapped back.

LW R.J. Umberger returned Wednesday after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

G Michal Neuvirth left Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins with an apparent injury. Neuvirth, who was hunched over for several seconds after allowing Boston’s second goal with 2:36 of the first period, didn’t return for the second and was replaced by G Steve Mason. Neuvirth wasn’t on the Philadelphia bench.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
