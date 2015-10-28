Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

RW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was helped off the ice Tuesday night in a Philadelphia Flyers game against the Buffalo Sabres when appeared to injure his right leg/ankle in the first period. The Flyers officially called it a called it a lower-body injury he will not return.

LW Michael Raffl was in the lineup Tuesday after leaving the previous game on Saturday with an upper-body injury. Raffl was incidentally elbowed in the head and collapsed on the bench.

C Sean Couturier missed his second straight game after suffering a concussion on Oct. 21. He is considered day-to-day.