Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare missed Thursday night’s game with a lower-body injury.

C Sean Couturier missed his third straight game on Thursday night with an upper-body injury and is day to day. .

G Jason LaBarbera was sent back to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley on Thursday after the Flyers activated G Michal Neuvirth off injured reserve.

C Vincent Lecavalier made his season debut on Thursday night after being a healthy scratch in the first eight games. The 35-year-old joined the lineup because LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is out with a lower-body injury.

G Michal Neuvirth was activated off injured reserve and backed up G Steve Mason on Thursday night. With Neuvirth’s return, the Flyers sent G Jason LaBarbera back to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley.