Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body) and C Sean Couturier (concussion) didn’t dress Monday for the Flyers’ game at Vancouver.

RW Chris Conner was recalled by the Flyers from AHL Lehigh Valley, but he didn’t dress against Vancouver.

C Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. “I think it was a lot of improvement from the last three games,” Giroux said. “We generated a lot of offense, and we played the way wanted to play. We have a lot of things we want to work on, but the score doesn’t show how much better we played tonight.”

C Vincent Lecavalier was dropped to the third line. He finished with two shots on goal and an even rating the Flyers’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks.