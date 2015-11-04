FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 4, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body) and C Sean Couturier (concussion) didn’t dress Monday for the Flyers’ game at Vancouver.

RW Chris Conner was recalled by the Flyers from AHL Lehigh Valley, but he didn’t dress against Vancouver.

C Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. “I think it was a lot of improvement from the last three games,” Giroux said. “We generated a lot of offense, and we played the way wanted to play. We have a lot of things we want to work on, but the score doesn’t show how much better we played tonight.”

C Vincent Lecavalier was dropped to the third line. He finished with two shots on goal and an even rating the Flyers’ 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

