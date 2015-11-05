Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Chris Conner was sent back to AHL Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia on Wednesday. Conner was recalled Monday and joined the Flyers in Vancouver, but did not dress for games in Vancouver and Edmonton. He is second on the Phantoms in scoring this season with four goals and four assists in eight games.

D Davis Drewiske was recalled by Philadelphia from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Drewiske, 30, received his first recall of the season. He has recorded one assist in nine games for the Phantoms this season. He has appeared in 135 NHL games in his career for Los Angeles and Montreal, recording five goals and 20 assists. Drewiske spent the last three seasons in the Canadiens organization, appearing in a total of 83 games over the past two years for Montreal’s AHL affiliate at the time in Hamilton, Ontario. His last NHL action came with the Canadiens during the 2012-13 season.