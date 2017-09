LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare remained out Thursday night with a lower-body injury. He is considered day to day.

D Evgeny Medvedev returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing five games with an upper-body injury and was paired with D Mark Streit.

G Steve Mason (illness) made his first start since Nov. 2. Backup G Michal Neuvirth filled in for Mason, who missed four games.

C R.J. Umberger remained out Thursday night with a lower-body injury. He is sidelined seven to 10 days.