#US NHL
November 18, 2015

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Simon Gagne, who retired in the offseason, was honored by the Flyers on Tuesday. Gagne played parts of 11 seasons with the Flyers and won the 2012 Stanley Cup finals with the Kings. Gagne was a first-round draft pick of the Flyers in 1998 and is ninth on the team’s all-time goals list with 264.

G Michal Neuvirth was out with an upper-body injury. After not practicing Monday, G Steve Mason received the start. G Anthony Stolarz was recalled from the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley to back up Mason.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

