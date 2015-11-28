Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere, in just his ninth NHL game, won Friday’s game with a power-play marker in the extra session.

LW Taylor Leier was sent back to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms when the team called up Nick Cousins. Leier appeared in six games this season and did not register a point.

D Evgeny Medvedev saw his first action since Nov. 12 and played just his second game since Oct. 31. He replaced D Brandon Manning, who was a healthy scratch.

C Nick Cousins was called up and LW Taylor Leier was sent back to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Cousins played 11 games for the Flyers last season and went scoreless.

D Brandon Manning was a healthy scratch Friday. D Evgeny Medvedev, who saw his first action since Nov. 12 and played just his second game since Oct. 31, replaced him.

G Michal Neuvirth (5-3-1) got the start thanks to strong career numbers against Nashville. He entered 2-0-1 with a 1.29 goals-against average lifetime against the Predators and made 33 saves for the win.