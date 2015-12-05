Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

RW Matt Read scored with 1:36 left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Friday. “I’d say it was pretty lucky to hit the goalie in the shoulder and go over and into the net,” Read said. “It’s an important two points tonight.”

RW Jakub Voracek finished with two assists in a win Friday.

RW Wayne Simmonds scored a goal in the Flyers win Friday. “We feel good about ourselves,” he said.

C Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia, which has won a season-high four in a row. “I really believe we’re not getting as frustrated as we used to. We’re a (confident) bunch, we have each other’s back and we support each other on the ice so we’re not worried about mistakes and when mistakes happen we make sure it doesn’t happen again,” captain Giroux said. “Guys are confident in how we play and I think our system, we’re responsible with it.”