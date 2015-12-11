FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Radko Gudas returned to the Flyers’ lineup after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit on Ottawa’s Mike Zibanejad.

C Sam Gagner, who has missed seven consecutive games because of a concussion, has been cleared to play and is on the road trip but was not in the lineup Thursday night.

C Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists to help the Flyers extend that streak with a 4-2 win -- their first victory in St. Louis in almost 10 years. “I think we do a good job on the road kind of keeping our composure and waiting for our opportunity.” Giroux said. Giroux’s goal was his first in nine career games against the Blues and gave him at least one goal against every team he has played in his NHL career.

