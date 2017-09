RW Jakub Voracek was moved to left wing against the Hurricanes, playing alongside C Sean Couturier and RW Wayne Simmonds. Voracek, an All-Star in 2014-15 when he finished tied for fourth in the NHL with 81 points, entered Tuesday with one goal in 30 games.

G Michal Neuvirth earned his third consecutive start over G Steve Mason. Neuvirth came in with an NHL-leading .939 save percentage.