Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 20, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Sean Couturier iced the Flyers’ 2-0 win over the Canucks with less than three minutes remaining when he scored off a rebound. “Tonight was another one of those games where it’s a 1-0 lead and we weren’t really scared to lose,” Couturier said. “We still kept playing and we got two points -- that’s the most important (thing). Lately we’re trusting each other, playing the system and getting results.”

G Steve Mason was brilliant, making 36 saves and recording his first shutout of the season in the Flyers’ 2-0 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
