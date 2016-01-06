FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 6, 2016 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Shayne Gostisbehere blasted two shots from the point resulting in a goal and an assist to help flip a tie into a comfortable 3-1 lead and eventually a 4-3 Philadelphia victory over Montreal. “(Gostisbehere is) the guy that can hit one-timers and has the confidence to do that,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “He has that patience and moxie to find the shooting lanes up top.”

C Brayden Schenn had one goal and two assists Tuesday in the Flyers’ win over the Canadiens.

C Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Flyers’ win over the Canadiens.

LW Matt Read was back in the lineup on Tuesday night after being a healthy scratch on Jan. 2 for the first time in his career.

G Michal Neuvirth (9-5-2) needed to make just 21 saves for a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.