Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere blasted two shots from the point resulting in a goal and an assist to help flip a tie into a comfortable 3-1 lead and eventually a 4-3 Philadelphia victory over Montreal. “(Gostisbehere is) the guy that can hit one-timers and has the confidence to do that,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “He has that patience and moxie to find the shooting lanes up top.”

C Brayden Schenn had one goal and two assists Tuesday in the Flyers’ win over the Canadiens.

C Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Flyers’ win over the Canadiens.

LW Matt Read was back in the lineup on Tuesday night after being a healthy scratch on Jan. 2 for the first time in his career.

G Michal Neuvirth (9-5-2) needed to make just 21 saves for a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.