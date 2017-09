F Jordan Weal and a third-round selection in the 2016 draft were acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for F Vincent Lecavalier and D Luke Schenn. The 23-year-old Weal appeared in 10 games for the Kings as a rookie this season and has two penalty minutes. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Kings. Last season with Manchester in the American Hockey League, he was the MVP of the Calder Cup playoffs.