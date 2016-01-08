Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere left the game in the second period due to a lower-body injury. The Flyers did not have any further information after the game.

C Brayden Schenn had two assists centering left winger Michael Raffl and right winger Sean Couturier. “I enjoy playing with both guys,” Schenn said. “They’re both simple, easy to play with. ... All three of us are just feeding off one another right now.”

D Michael Del Zotto scored his second goal of the game at the 4:23 mark of overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 win over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. “I was fortunate enough to play with Jakey (Voracek) and G (Giroux) out there,” Del Zotto said. “I just tried to get them the puck and get open. They did a good job of finding me and we were fortunate to get the win.”