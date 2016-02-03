FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
February 3, 2016 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Anthony Stolarz was recalled by Philadelphia from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

C Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with a lower-body injury. Philadelphia is 2-6-1 in games Couturier has missed this season.

C R.J. Umberger, who has not scored in his last 50 games dating to last season, was a healthy scratch.

G Michal Neuvirth will miss 7-10 days with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday. Neuvirth last played Jan. 27 and is 11-6-2 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
