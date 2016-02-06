Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

C Sean Couturier will be out of the lineup approximately four weeks with a lower-body injury. Couturier apparently aggravated a prior injury in Philadelphia’s 6-3 win over the Predators in Nashville on Thursday. He played 11:35 through the first two periods but did not appear at the start of the third. The same injury kept Couturier out for three games before he returned to play the past two games. Comcast Sportsnet Philadelphia reported that the ailment is to Couturier’s groin or abdomen.

C Nick Cousins was from recalled from the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Cousins leads the Phantoms in scoring with 12 goals and 38 points in 38 games. He has appeared in four games for the Flyers this season, going scoreless while averaging 7:51 of ice time.