Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

C Sean Couturier was out of the lineup on Saturday after the team announced Friday that he will be sidelined for a month with a lower-body injury. Couturier has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and a team-best plus-9 rating.

RW Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia’s hottest player entering Saturday with six goals and eight points over the last four games, was ejected for intent to injure after punching Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh and receiving a five-minute match penalty. McDonagh stayed down on the ice before needing help to the locker room. New York later announced he would not return. McDonagh, who was initially checked by Simmonds, was penalized four minutes for slashing and high-sticking.