FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 7, 2016 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Sean Couturier was out of the lineup on Saturday after the team announced Friday that he will be sidelined for a month with a lower-body injury. Couturier has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and a team-best plus-9 rating.

RW Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia’s hottest player entering Saturday with six goals and eight points over the last four games, was ejected for intent to injure after punching Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh and receiving a five-minute match penalty. McDonagh stayed down on the ice before needing help to the locker room. New York later announced he would not return. McDonagh, who was initially checked by Simmonds, was penalized four minutes for slashing and high-sticking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.