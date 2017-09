G Anthony Stolarz was returned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

C Jordan Weal was in the lineup Thursday. Weal, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6, appeared in just his second game with Philadelphia.

LW R.J. Umberger, a healthy scratch the past five games, was back in the lineup Thursday. He came in riding a 50-game goal drought dating back to last season.

G Michal Neuvirth was activated off injured reserve before the game and backed up starting G Steve Mason.