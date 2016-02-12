Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere tied Philadelphia’s franchise rookie point-streak record at 10 games, which also is the longest active streak in the NHL, in a win Thursday. The 22-year-old tied Mikael Renberg’s franchise rookie record set in 1993-94. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gostisbehere became the first NHL rookie defenseman to record a 10-game point streak since the Colorado Rockies’ Barry Beck did so twice in 1977-78. “If you were telling me I was going to do this going into the season, I definitely would have said you were crazy,” Gostisbehere said.

D Radko Gudas was given a five-minute penalty for charging C Daniel Catenacci. He also fought twice. “He’s an idiot, that guy,” Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno said of Gudas. “He gets his hits in and is dirty and has been known for it. Goes after a freakin’ rookie who’s been in three games and goes and gets right at his head. Wish I was on ice and could’ve done more damage to him.”

G Anthony Stolarz was returned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

C Jordan Weal was in the lineup Thursday. Weal, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6, appeared in just his second game with Philadelphia.

C Nick Cousins scored his first career NHL goal in a win Thursday. “Definitely a goal I’ll remember for a while,” Cousins said.

G Steve Mason (13-14-7), making his sixth start in 10 days, took the support and ran with it, making 41 saves in a win Thursday.

C R.J. Umberger snapping his 50-game goalless with a goal in a win Thursday. Umberger, who had gone over a full calendar year since his last goal (Jan. 27, 2015), raised his arms and looked toward the rafters in celebration after jumpstarting Philadelphia’s onslaught. “It was a little prayer to the hockey gods: ‘Thank you,'” Umberger said with a laugh.

G Michal Neuvirth was activated off injured reserve before the game and backed up starting G Steve Mason.