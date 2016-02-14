Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere made history to tie the score on a power-play goal at 3:49 of the third period, but the Flyers still lost their fourth in the last five games before beginning a five-game road trip. Gostisbehere’s blast from straightaway extended his point streak to 11 games, a new NHL record for rookie defensemen as well as a Flyers rookie record. Barry Beck previously held the NHL rookie defenseman mark at 10 games set with the Colorado Rockies in 1977-78, and Mikael Renberg’s Philadelphia rookie record was also 10 established in 1993-94.

C Jordan Weal stayed in the lineup on Saturday after scoring his first goal in 51 games dating back to last season.

D Evgeny Medvedev was a healthy scratch for the third straight game on Saturday.

C R.J. Umberger scored his first goal in 51 games dating to last season. Weal, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6, appeared in just his third game with Philadelphia.

D Michael Del Zotto left Saturday’s game because of an upper-body injury and could miss significant time. “At this point, it looks like he’s going to be out long term,” Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall said afterward. It’s unknown when Del Zotto suffered the injury as he totaled 20:18 of ice time in the loss.

