Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere has been on a roll since getting the NHL call in mid-November. The Flyers rookie picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, recording four goals and 13 assists during that stretch. He now has 33 points on the season, tied with Arizona’s Anthony Duclair for fifth among all NHL rookies.

D Mark Streit has struggled offensively since returning from injury in late December. The veteran blue-liner has recorded just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last 22 games.