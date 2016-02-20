FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#US NHL
February 21, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Shayne Gostisbehere has been on a roll since getting the NHL call in mid-November. The Flyers rookie picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, recording four goals and 13 assists during that stretch. He now has 33 points on the season, tied with Arizona’s Anthony Duclair for fifth among all NHL rookies.

D Mark Streit has struggled offensively since returning from injury in late December. The veteran blue-liner has recorded just three points (one goal, two assists) in his last 22 games.

