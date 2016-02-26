FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored on a wrist shot as eight different Flyers recorded a point. Prior to the win, Philadelphia had lost seven of its previous 10 and six of its last eight at home.

C Brayden Schenn is picking up the slack for the Philadelphia Flyers. The 24-year-old had an assist in the Flyers’ 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, giving him seven points (three goals, four assists) in the last seven games. With C Claude Giroux, the team’s leading scorer (49 points), out the last three games because of an upper-body injury, Schenn has produced on Philadelphia’s top line. With 18 goals, the centec is two shy of tying his career-high 20 set in 2013-14.

C Claude Giroux missed his third straight game on Thursday night with an upper-body injury. Giroux, Philadelphia’s captain who entered with a team-leading 49 points, is considered day to day. C Sam Gagner took Giroux’s spot on the Flyers’ top line.

G Michal Neuvirth provided opening dramatics to the do-or-die stretch by making a jaw-dropping save with 2.6 seconds remaining, buoying the Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Wells Fargo Center. “It’s still hard to believe. Two seconds left, you make that kind of save,” Philadelphia right winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “I look on the replay and I see it and I‘m like, ‘Wow.'” With the Flyers nursing a one-goal lead, Neuvirth made a diving stop with his stick, catching the puck right before the goal line on a snap shot by center Charlie Coyle. It was initially ruled no-goal and confirmed after official review. “Especially with the timing, it’s got to be one of the best saves I’ve ever made,” Neuvirth said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
