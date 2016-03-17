Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Michael Raffl led the Philadelphia charge with his second career two-goal game as the Flyers beat the Red Wings 4-3 Tuesday.

D Evgeny Medvedev was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Medvedev, 33, has three goals and eight assists in 44 games this season.

G Steve Mason did enough late to seal the Flyers’ 4-3 win over the Red Wings, making 21 of his 34 saves in the final period.

RW Jakub Voracek participated in Wednesday’s morning skate, but he remained out for the ninth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.

C Claude Giroux recorded an assist in the Flyers’ 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday, tying him with Rick Tocchet for 13th on Philadelphia’s all-time points list at 508. Since the start of February, Giroux has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 25 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
