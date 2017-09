D Reece Willcox was signed by the Flyers on an entry-level contract Monday. Willcox was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2012 draft and recently concluded his senior season at Cornell.

C Chris VandeVelde served the final game of a two-game suspension for elbowing Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews in the head last Wednesday.

G Michal Neuvirth (left knee) was scratched Monday.