#US NHL
March 23, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Anthony Stolarz is likely to make his NHL debut on Thursday in Denver or Saturday in Arizona.

D Brandon Manning, who has appeared in 66 games over parts of four NHL seasons, made his first career goal the game-winner Monday night, when he scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period of the Flyers’ 4-1 victory over the Islanders. With the win, the Flyers moved within one point of the Red Wings for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “Your first, everyone says you always remember it,” Manning said.

G Steve Mason made 23 saves, including six in the first 3:20 of the game, as the Flyers beat the Islanders 4-1 Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
