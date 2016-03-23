Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

G Anthony Stolarz is likely to make his NHL debut on Thursday in Denver or Saturday in Arizona.

D Brandon Manning, who has appeared in 66 games over parts of four NHL seasons, made his first career goal the game-winner Monday night, when he scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period of the Flyers’ 4-1 victory over the Islanders. With the win, the Flyers moved within one point of the Red Wings for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “Your first, everyone says you always remember it,” Manning said.

G Steve Mason made 23 saves, including six in the first 3:20 of the game, as the Flyers beat the Islanders 4-1 Monday.