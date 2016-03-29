FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 29, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Shayne Gostisbehere was the team’s nominee for the year’s Masterson Trophy. Chosen by each professional hockey writers association’s chapter, the Masterson is awarded every season to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

G Steve Mason made his sixth consecutive start, tying his longest stretch of the season. With Michal Neuvirth out, Mason, who entered Monday with a 4-0-1 record against the Jets, likely will carry the load the rest of the way.

