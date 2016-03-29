Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere was the team’s nominee for the year’s Masterson Trophy. Chosen by each professional hockey writers association’s chapter, the Masterson is awarded every season to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

G Steve Mason made his sixth consecutive start, tying his longest stretch of the season. With Michal Neuvirth out, Mason, who entered Monday with a 4-0-1 record against the Jets, likely will carry the load the rest of the way.