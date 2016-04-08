Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

G Anthony Stolarz was loaned to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Thursday after serving as a Flyers backup for 10 games. He has been called up to the Flyers four times this year but never made his NHL debut. He was sent down because G Michal Neuvirth rejoined the team after missing nine games with a left knee injury. G Ray Emery, whom the Flyers signed at the end of March as an emergency fallback option, remains on the roster.

F Matt Read was at one time a 20-plus goal scorer in the NHL. Now he’s mired on the Flyers third line and generating very little offense. He’s gone 13 games without a goal and only has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last 27 games.

C Scott Laughton returned to the lineup on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for the past seven games. He replaced C Nick Cousins, who is a healthy scratch for the first time since being recalled from the AHL in February.

G Michal Neuvirth rejoined the team on Thursday after missing nine games with a left knee injury.