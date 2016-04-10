FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2016 / 2:11 AM / in a year

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Wayne Simmonds has put the Flyers and his broad shoulders and helped carry them into the postseason. Simmons scored two more goals on Saturday, giving him 32 this season. More impressive, though, he has scored seven goals and added two assists in the past seven games to lead the offense. His goals were crucial, too. He had two game-winners, including Saturday, and the tying goal against Toronto on Thursday in the final minute of regulation, helping the Flyers pick up a much-needed point that allowed them to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday.

